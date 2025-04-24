Highlights from the World Economy Summit

Day 1 Highlights
- ‘I need clarity, and then I need consistency’: GM’s Mary Barra on steering through tariffs
- Steve Bannon says Elon Musk should provide ‘specific accounting’ of fraud uncovered by DOGE
- US President Donald Trump is ‘eroding’ the US brand, has made the country 20% poorer, Citadel chief says
- The Trump administration seems ‘very focused on the success’ of AI, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel says
- Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) says Democrats will win back control of the Senate in 2026
- Consumers may worry, but they’re still spending, Mastercard CEO says
- ‘Rural health care will cease to exist’ if Trump cuts Medicaid, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear warns
- Follow all the coverage on our Energy, Security, Global Finance, and Powering Meaningful Connections live blogs.
Day 2 Highlights
- WeWork is counting on tariff uncertainty to fill its office spaces
- Follow all the coverage on our Growth and Innovation live blogs.
