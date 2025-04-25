CoreWeave CEO: Wall Street doesn’t fully understand the business

CoreWeave’s rocky market debut can be attributed to Wall Street’s lack of understanding of the business, CEO Michael Intrator said Friday.

“We are bringing a new business model to the market, and the validity of that model is being debated every day in the stock price by a lot of people who don’t have a ton of information or a track record with the company,” Intrator said at Semafor’s World Economy Summit.

Intrator doesn’t expect markets to fully understand the business for at least a few years, he said, adding that only then will investors be able to accurately value the company. Before entering the public market, it took private investors and lenders a year with CoreWeave to really get what the company does, why, and how to finance it, Intrator said.

CoreWeave rents out GPUs and other computing equipment to tech firms. It was the largest US tech IPO since 2021 amid a massive slump in the IPO market — and it had the attention of other AI companies eyeing a market entrance that were keen to determine how public markets are viewing the future of AI. CoreWeave’s stock fell shortly after launch and then recovered, now trading around its IPO price.