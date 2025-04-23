Semafor World Economy Summit: Views from policymakers and CEOs on the future of global energy

Mike Henry

CEO, BHP

On potential US tariffs on copper: Henry called tariffs a “vexed question,” but said the policies could juice onshore production in various sectors. “In my sector, these are particularly big long-term bets, to get a new copper mine developed or a new copper smelter,” he said, noting that these multibillion-dollar projects take years to complete.

“Trying to do that on the back of an executive order tariff can be hard,” he said. “We’d have to wait to see, well, how would any tariff be enacted? Is it through executive order? Is it through legislation? What’s the nature of the tariff? And so on.”

Henry said the much bigger potential impact would be the impact of tariffs and counter-tariffs and the disruption of global trade on global growth. That, he said, “will most certainly weigh on commodity demand, and that will impact not just copper, it will be the whole basket of commodities.”

On AI use in mining: Henry said that one of the things he is most excited about in terms of AI “is we actually don’t yet realize just how big the potential,” adding there are several opportunities to apply AI and robotics in what is seen as a traditional industry like mining.