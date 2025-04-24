Semafor World Economy Summit: Views from policymakers and CEOs on global growth

Harvey Schwartz

CEO, Carlyle Group

On US trade protectionism: People shouldn’t be surprised by the changes happening in Washington around moves like tariffs, Schwartz said. “It was sort of well-advertised,” Schwartz said. “If you think about how national security for all countries became a dominant thematic after Russia went into Ukraine… These were thematics that were in place long before the tariffs,” he said.

On spending: Demand for capital will inevitably increase, according to Schwartz. “In some respects, this can be a very unique time to deploy capital in the world,” though he added that it’s important to be “very finely attuned to the risks associated with policy change, whatever policy change that may be.” At this point, it remains “very difficult not to allocate capital to the United States,” given “the history of rule of law, the performance of companies.” After a month, Schwartz said he doesn’t see that historical trend “pivoting.”

On buying companies: Schwartz anticipates reduced transaction volume in the public and private markets for some time, and that people may not get attractive prices. In terms of what Carlyle looks for in a potential acquisition, Schwartz indicated that “we’re looking for unique businesses with differentiated management teams, where you feel they can be competitive over a long period of time, and they have a market positioning that we can help them build.” He went on: “It could be a carve-out of a company that really wasn’t allowed to grow... It could be an opportunity where we think we could roll up an industry and create lots of scale and growth.” Given the prevailing uncertainty, he said, Carlyle would “price for the incremental risk premium.”