PayPal’s CEO says new tariffs pose threat to US small businesses

PayPal CEO Alex Chriss said Thursday that he is worried about the rising costs that many small businesses will face under new tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.

Small businesses operate with “incredibly thin” margins, and many source their products from overseas, Chriss told Semafor’s Gina Chon at the World Economy Forum in Washington, DC. Many small companies lack access to capital, and don’t have funding in reserve.

“Disruption … and uncertainty can really put a strain on the small business economy, and that is something we have got to watch,” the PayPal CEO said. “Small businesses are the lifeblood of our economy for both employment as well as revenue.”