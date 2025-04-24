PayPal’s CEO says new tariffs pose threat to US small businesses

The News
PayPal CEO Alex Chriss said Thursday that he is worried about the rising costs that many small businesses will face under new tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.
Small businesses operate with “incredibly thin” margins, and many source their products from overseas, Chriss told Semafor’s Gina Chon at the World Economy Forum in Washington, DC. Many small companies lack access to capital, and don’t have funding in reserve.
“Disruption … and uncertainty can really put a strain on the small business economy, and that is something we have got to watch,” the PayPal CEO said. “Small businesses are the lifeblood of our economy for both employment as well as revenue.”
In this article:
Know More
Consumers have been “pretty resilient” in the face of economic uncertainty and market turmoil, Chriss said. That assessment echoes comments from Mastercard CEO Michael Miebach, who said Wednesday that many consumers are still making purchases.
Still, Chriss said that some merchants and consumers are reacting to uncertainty over tariffs by buying local products instead of looking to overseas markets.
The Semafor View
European markets have suffered from a lack of competitiveness with the US and China, with just a handful of tech startups to come out of the continent. But countries everywhere are facing similar business challenges as they transition to cleaner energy and chase technological dominance.