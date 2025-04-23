Semafor World Economy Summit: Views from policymakers and CEOs on digital infrastructure

The Scene
Semafor’s World Economy Summit kicked off Wednesday in Washington, DC, featuring interviews with leading policymakers and CEOs discussing the transformational power of digital infrastructure.
Semafor’s journalists are in conversation with newsmakers including Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, GM CEO Mary Barra, Mastercard CEO Michael Miebach, Andreessen Horowitz’s Anjney Midha, and Snap CEO Evan Spiegel.
THE VIEW ON POWERING MEANINGFUL CONNECTIONS
Sowmyanarayan Sampath
On unplugging: Sampath said that in his home, cell phones aren’t allowed at the dinner table. He advocated for others to set boundaries, too. “I tell people: Put your phone down. You have to put your phone down,” Sampath said. “I think having a balanced and a healthy relationship with your phone and the digital internet is super important. You have to make space for other things in life.”
On the future: Sampath has a positive outlook, despite challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic and, more recently, tariffs. “I think the next 20 years in America is really the greatest 20 years ever in the world, in any country,” he said. “We’re going to have, of course, great internet. We’re going to have some of the greatest advancements in health care. We’re going to have the greatest advancements in AI, in robotics, in computational biology, in computational geology.”
Martin Schroeter
On artificial intelligence: Schroeter said that while many people are scared of AI, the majority of Kyndryl’s customers are already deploying it in some way. “I don’t think we’re in a hype cycle,” he said. “Our customers tell us, roughly three quarters of them say, we’re experimenting with AI, some form or fashion,” Schroeter said, adding that of those, almost half are already at the point of seeing a “great” return on the investment.
The Semafor View
CEOS need to be fluent in emerging technologies, but artificial intelligence will become as ubiquitous as did mobile and digital. But as AI becomes embedded in organizations, CEOs will need a more nimble approach to project management.