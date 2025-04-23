Semafor World Economy Summit: Views from policymakers and CEOs on digital infrastructure

Sowmyanarayan Sampath

CEO, Verizon Consumer

On unplugging: Sampath said that in his home, cell phones aren’t allowed at the dinner table. He advocated for others to set boundaries, too. “I tell people: Put your phone down. You have to put your phone down,” Sampath said. “I think having a balanced and a healthy relationship with your phone and the digital internet is super important. You have to make space for other things in life.”

On the future: Sampath has a positive outlook, despite challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic and, more recently, tariffs. “I think the next 20 years in America is really the greatest 20 years ever in the world, in any country,” he said. “We’re going to have, of course, great internet. We’re going to have some of the greatest advancements in health care. We’re going to have the greatest advancements in AI, in robotics, in computational biology, in computational geology.”