Sen. Chuck Schumer says Democrats will win back control of the Senate in 2026

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said Wednesday that he expects to return as majority leader in 2027.

“The electorate will desert the Republican candidates who embraced Trump in an overwhelming way,” Schumer predicted while speaking at the Semafor World Economy Summit in Washington, DC. “Trump is alienating people left and right.”

He pointed naysayers to the Democrats’ close victory in 2020, when they took control of the Senate after winning both of Georgia’s runoff elections.

Schumer, whose current term ends in 2029, declined to comment on whether he intends to run again or about a potential challenge from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

“I’m focused on making sure the people of New York and the people of America know how bad Trump is,” he said. “I have found throughout my career, you do your job and everything works out just fine.”

Schumer said that Democrats will benefit from the tariff turmoil caused by the Trump administration, as well as the scrutiny over the use of Signal by several high-level government officials to discuss war plans.

“It keeps piling on, so yes, Democrats, we are on our front foot,” Schumer said. “We are on offense.”