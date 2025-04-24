US can emerge stronger after trade turmoil, United Airlines CEO says

America will emerge from this moment of global trade turmoil as a stronger nation, United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said Thursday.

“We’ve been through periods where people are unhappy before,” Kirby told Liz Hoffman at the Semafor World Economy Summit in Washington, DC, describing US President Donald Trump’s recent tariff increases as opening moves in a game of chess.

“The president has a genuine desire to make things better for middle-class Americans,” Kirby argued, stressing that tariffs are aimed at middle-class job creation, “whether you think it’s the right tactic or not.”

Success, however, will take time, Kirby said, and the US needs to be patient. “We should all take a breath,” he said.

“I think we’re going to get to that new normal. But we’re in the sausage making process now.”