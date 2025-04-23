Semafor World Economy Summit: Views from policymakers and CEOs on global trade and tariffs

Éric Lombard

Minister of the Economy, Finance and Industry, France

On whether the euro could replace the dollar as the global reserve currency: “The euro can be an alternative,” to the US dollar, Lombard said, stressing, however, that the “euro is not challenging the US dollar.” He added that the stability the dollar has enabled is important to the world economy’s growth, and “that current balance is a good balance for the global economy.”

On the prospects for a US-EU trade deal: Lombard said the EU is seeking a negotiated solution, arguing that a free-trade agreement would be of mutual benefit to Washington and the bloc. “Nonetheless, the EU is working on a targeted and measured response in case we cannot reach a deal rapidly,” he cautioned. Lombard emphasized that the EU “very much” hopes to avoid that kind of response, however, by reaching a deal.

On the need to balance the French budget: Lombard said that France is focused on cutting its budget, while also balancing necessary costs like state-sponsored health care and a defense spending hike. “The United States rightly said to us, you have to take care of your own defense,” he said, nodding to the Trump administration’s criticism that European NATO members are not meeting the alliance’s military spending targets. French President Emmanuel Macron has also said that the country must increase its defense spending; Lombard said that those pressures mean “we have to cut the rest proportionally. And we believe we can do that, and we will do that.”