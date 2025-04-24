Trump attacks on Harvard unrelated to antisemitism, governing board lead says

The Trump administration’s “unprecedented” attack on Harvard will harm the school’s global contributions and fail to achieve the goal of combatting antisemitism on campus, PSP Partners founder and former US Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker said Thursday at Semafor’s World Economy Summit in Washington, DC.

Pritzker is the lead member of the Harvard Corporation, one of two boards of governors at the university.

“Attacking research, attacking who you’re going to hire on campus, attacking lifesaving medical therapies — I don’t see how that’s related to fighting antisemitism,” Pritzker told Semafor’s Liz Hoffman.

Harvard is the richest university in the world, with a $64 billion endowment. The Trump administration cut off $2.2 billion in grants and $60 million in contracts earlier this month after Harvard rejected the administration’s demands to oversee its enrollment, hiring, governance, and other practices — changes the White House said were aimed at combating antisemitism. The administration has also floated revoking the school’s tax-exempt status and its ability to enroll foreign students. Harvard doubled down and sued the administration on Monday.

Pritzker said the support for the university indicated that “in general, cross-country, people don’t want our federal government running our universities and our colleges.”

“The demands placed on the university were just really so unprecedented and so beyond what anyone could have expected,” Pritzker said, adding that Harvard’s objection to Trump’s demands should not be interpreted as “a lack of commitment to change.”

Harvard is dedicated to combating antisemitism, she said, adding that the school is “strengthened by viewpoint diversity, that’s free from hate and harassment.”