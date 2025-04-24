Semafor World Economy Summit: Views from CEOs and lawmakers on geopolitical uncertainty impacting small businesses

Ian Bremmer

President and Founder, Eurasia Group and GZERO Media

On the US-China relationship: A return to the pre-trade war status quo between the US and China is “inconceivable” under the Donald Trump administration, Bremmer said. He said the relationship between the two superpowers is “not fixable.”

“I don’t see this Chinese government finding its way to yes with the United States anytime soon,” he said. “Their senior leadership considers present tariff levels a joke, and I use that word literally.”

While the Chinese economy “is going to get hit a lot worse” in the near term, ultimately, Beijing will be the primary beneficiary of the US’ “unprecedented acts of geopolitical self-harm,” Bremmer said.

On Trump’s approach to US allies: “He’s not doing a good job at getting the outcomes he wants in picking fights with everyone simultaneously,” Bremmer said.

“Even if he had had a level of very significant trust with the Japanese and the Europeans and the Canadians coming in — which he did not — he’s done so much in his power to further erode that trust over the past three months that they’re going to find every which way to say that we are not going to follow you on China,” he said.

On Trump’s approach to Russia-Ukraine negotiations: Bremmer said that Trump is “unwilling to put sufficient pressure on the Russians” to get them to a ceasefire, and is unwilling to blame them for not being able to get the peace deal he has promised. The outcome of that, Bremmer predicted, is that Trump “walks away from both countries, which means no more US aid for the Ukrainians… and no rapprochement with Russia.”

On Biden’s and Trump’s foreign policies: “Biden believes a strong EU is in America’s advantage and Trump does not. He wants Brexit all over the place,” Bremmer said. “I think that permanent damage has been done to the US-EU relationship.”

On the US-Indo-Pacific relationship: Despite “the rattling,” he said, the relationship with those countries will remain strong. “They will still be able to engage economically in ways that are comfortable to them with the Chinese.”

On the outlook for US neighbors: Bremmer predicted Mexico will “do everything possible to capitulate to US terms,” but said that Canada believes its relationship with the US “is as strategically as much of a mistake as Germans doing Nord Stream with Russia.”