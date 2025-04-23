Trump admin seems ‘very focused on the success’ of AI, Snap CEO Spiegel says

The Trump administration seems “very focused on the success of artificial intelligence,” Snap’s Evan Spiegel said Wednesday, adding that it is “mission-critical to our country’s future.”

Snap relies on AI to recommend content to its Snapchat app’s roughly 850 million monthly users.

“We’re going to need tools like artificial intelligence to continue to support the quality of life that we enjoy today,” Spiegel told Kara Swisher at Semafor’s World Economy Summit in Washington, DC. He added that he’s encouraged by the White House’s encouragement of investment into the technology and the “lighter touch” to regulation, particularly until it becomes more clear what the benefits of AI regulation might be.

AI may create some harm, he conceded, particularly for knowledge workers.

“Blue collar workers have been impacted by globalization” and automation, he said. “I think we could see a similar phenomenon with white collar workers. I’m not sure over what timeframe, but I think it could be highly disruptive.”