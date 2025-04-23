‘Rural healthcare will cease to exist’ if Trump cuts Medicaid, Kentucky Gov. warns

Medicaid cuts under consideration by Republicans “will cause the American people to nearly revolt,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday.

Children and older adults will be hit the hardest, as well as those with private insurance, he predicted to Stephanie Ruhle, MSNBC host and a senior business analyst with NBC News, at Semafor’s World Economy Summit in Washington, DC — and “rural healthcare will cease to exist.”

Republicans are starting to craft a party-line tax-and-spending bill that could end up with significant cuts to Medicaid; the House GOP committee in charge of the health care program is eyeing $880 billion in cuts over 10 years. Yet there’s plenty of skepticism about those cuts from centrists in the party, and critics on the left have warned that such cuts would endanger lives: A new analysis Wednesday from the liberal think tank Center for American Progress predicted that more than 34,000 people could die each year if Republican lawmakers pass the cuts.

AD

Cutting Medicaid will turn voters against Trump, including his own supporters, Beshear said.

“I tell you what will move people more than anything else, and that’s the potential Medicaid cuts that could come out of Congress,” the Democrat said.

“Medicaid covers the people we love the most in this world, our parents and our kids,” he said. “Fifty percent of all Kentucky kids are covered by Medicaid. Seventy percent of all of our long-term costs are covered by Medicaid. And rural health care will cease to exist if they do major cuts.”