Australia’s Rudd calls on US and China to make a deal on trade

The US and China must quickly complete a trade deal or the global economy will face further disruption, Kevin Rudd, Australia’s ambassador to the US, said Thursday.

“[Getting a deal] is so fundamental to the future stability of the market,” Rudd told Amna Nawaz, co-anchor and co-managing editor of PBS News Hour and a Semafor contributor.

“It is in our collective interest [for] this particular negotiation to get underway,” Rudd told the World Economy Summit in Washington, DC.

“The downstream consequences of any further bifurcation of the two economies — the supply chain impact will be enormous, the inflationary impact will be enormous, the disruption to the global economy will be enormous.”

AD

US President Donald Trump has taken steps in recent days to lower tensions with China, signaling he is willing to reduce some import duties. China has long been a focus of Trump’s ire; the country runs a trade surplus with the US, and Trump has sought to increase domestic manufacturing to reduce that gap.