Semafor World Economy Summit: Views from policymakers and CEOs on consumer confidence

David Rubenstein

Co-Chairman, Carlyle Group

On how business leaders are approaching Donald Trump: Trump’s influence is perhaps most apparent in what business leaders will and won’t say in public, Rubenstein said. “People are reluctant in the business community to say critical things about the administration, so they tend not to do it in public,” he said. But, he added, privately they have been telling Trump “that there’s uncertainty and the tariff policy is not going to produce the kind of results that the president originally thought they would produce.”

On Trump’s reelection: Trump’s reelection marks the biggest comeback in history this side of Napoleon, Rubenstein said. “Napoleon was put into Elba, and nobody thought he’d ever come back, and he came back and ruled France again,” he said. “That Trump came back from Elba — Mar-a-Lago — and has run the country again and won the election, is astounding.”

On China and tariffs: Rubenstein suggested that a trade war with China may represent Trump’s “biggest challenge,” in large part because Rubenstein doesn’t think Chinese President Xi Jinping is easy to intimidate. “It’s hard to beat up on the president of the biggest country in the world, with the second-biggest economy in the world, and who’s going to be president for a long time after President Trump is president,” Rubenstein said, describing Xi as a “tough, tough man.”