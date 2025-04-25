Semafor World Economy Summit: Views from policymakers and CEOs on health and the global economy

Reid Hoffman

Co-Founder, Manas AI; Partner, Greylock

On OpenAI becoming a for-profit entity: Hoffman criticized Elon Musk for suing OpenAI over the nonprofit’s plan to become a for-profit company. He said Musk’s push comes even as “he’s accelerating his own efforts” to build out his own rival company xAI as a for-profit entity. “It’s like a complete lack of credibility.”

Hoffman said he supports OpenAI becoming a for-profit company because he said the company is still pursuing its mission to benefit the public good and that is “unequivocally very positive.”

On the notion of ‘woke AI’ and safety: Hoffman also said Trump AI czar David Sacks’ concerns over “woke AI” were “foolish.”

Sacks and other right-wing tech figures have repeatedly railed against what they call “woke” AI models from US firms — for example, AI image generators that have depicted historical figures like the US Founding Fathers as people of color.

He said a focus on “woke AI” makes for “a very nice political headline, but that it’s “actually maybe detrimental to American success, American industry, American trade, and American jobs.”

Hoffman also said he thought President Joe Biden’s executive order on AI safety “was really good.” He added, “I hope they just relabel it and go, ‘Hey, this is now the Trump EO!’”