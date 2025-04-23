Semafor World Economy Summit: Views from policymakers and CEOs on global security

The Scene
Semafor’s World Economy Summit kicked off Wednesday in Washington, DC, featuring interviews with leading policymakers and CEOs discussing the twin challenges of geopolitical tensions and advancements in AI facing governments, investors, and business executives.
Semafor’s journalists are in conversation with newsmakers including German Finance Minister Jörg Kukies, the White House Senior Director for Counterterrorism Sebastian Gorka, Chair of the White House Economic Council Stephen Miran, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.
THE VIEW ON SECURING OUR FUTURE
Jörg Kukies
On the urgency of an EU-US trade deal: “We do see a sense of urgency to find an agreement,” Kukies said, referring to the IMF slashing the global growth forecast over trade uncertainty. He said that CEOs he’s spoken to have emphasized the need to reduce trade uncertainty, saying that both the business community and consumers are delaying their investment and consumption decisions. The uncertainty, he said, is “bad for everyone.”
“The longer we wait for an agreement, the longer we let the uncertainty in both of our economies linger, and I just don’t see that as a positive,” he warned.
On Europe’s defense spending: Kukies said given the geopolitical risks, “Europe will have to do a lot more than just meet the NATO target of 2%” in contributing to defense spending. “Namely, we will have to be able to build the European pillar of NATO to be so strong that it can make a much bigger contribution.”
The Semafor View
Countries are reassessing how much they spend on defense and security in a world where the post-World War 2 order seems increasingly fractured. As governments struggle to boost defense budgets, the role of private companies is also in focus. The public and private approach to technical innovation could be the defining factor in any future conflicts.
Read more in The Semafor View ->