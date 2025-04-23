Semafor World Economy Summit: Views from policymakers and CEOs on global security

Jörg Kukies

Federal Minister of Finance, Germany

On the urgency of an EU-US trade deal: “We do see a sense of urgency to find an agreement,” Kukies said, referring to the IMF slashing the global growth forecast over trade uncertainty. He said that CEOs he’s spoken to have emphasized the need to reduce trade uncertainty, saying that both the business community and consumers are delaying their investment and consumption decisions. The uncertainty, he said, is “bad for everyone.”

“The longer we wait for an agreement, the longer we let the uncertainty in both of our economies linger, and I just don’t see that as a positive,” he warned.

On Europe’s defense spending: Kukies said given the geopolitical risks, “Europe will have to do a lot more than just meet the NATO target of 2%” in contributing to defense spending. “Namely, we will have to be able to build the European pillar of NATO to be so strong that it can make a much bigger contribution.”