Semafor World Economy Summit: Views from policymakers and CEOs on the global workforce

Rep. Darin LaHood

Congressman (R) Ill., Chairman of the Ways and Means Subcommittee on Work and Welfare

On priorities for advancing Donald Trump’s agenda: Raising the debt ceiling is going to be an “uphill battle,” LaHood said, especially given that some House Republicans have never voted to do so. But it’s a priority for the president, and “we can’t default on our debt.” Leaders also aim to make certain provisions permanent from the 2017 tax law, such as a research-and-development tax credit. “If you think about what we did in 2017, I would argue it created the best economy in my lifetime,” LaHood said, in terms of record economic growth, high wages, and jobs. “We want to make sure we continue that going.”

On whether pieces of the Inflation Reduction Act will survive: The Biden administration law’s incentives for clean energy will almost certainly be scaled back, LaHood said, even though some Republican districts have benefitted from those projects. “There’s a bullseye on the IRA,” LaHood said. Still, he said lawmakers are cognizant of not causing disruption for companies as it’s rolled back. “I think if you look overall at the tax bill, we’ve predicated what we want to do on predictability and certainty for companies and businesses for long and short-term investments,” he said. “We don’t want to pull the rug out from under businesses.”

On the need to boost housing supply: LaHood said he’s optimistic that a low-income tax credit will make its way into an upcoming reconciliation bill. “It’s vital that we increase our housing stock in the United States,” LaHood said. “We need to help the housing industry. Now is the time to do that.”