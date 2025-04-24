Semafor World Economy Summit 2025: Views from policymakers and CEOs on global innovation

John Santora

CEO, WeWork

On WeWork capitalizing on tariff uncertainty: Santora sees the economic uncertainty triggered by President Donald Trump’s tariff plans as a chance to pad his bottom line: “With all the uncertainty around tariffs, who’s prepared to commit to a 10- or 15-year lease with $50 [million] or $100 million spend?” he said. “The world business investments are all on a pause right now until you determine what impact it’s going to have on your company, on your supply chain,” he added. WeWork’s existing clients are extending their leases, new customers are looking for short-term spaces, and Fortune 500 firms want customized offices that don’t require a high cost of capital, he said.

On the company’s 2023 bankruptcy: Exiting bankruptcy rendered WeWork debt-free, according to Santora. “There was $4 or $5 billion of debt gone during that process,” he said. Now that it’s a private company, Santora said, WeWork has “the money to invest in our portfolio and our members and we’re also investing in our people.”

On the company’s approach after the exit of former CEO Adam Neumann: “This is a real estate company. When I first had the conversation about coming over, I said to the chairman of the board, ‘You know you just bought a real estate company.’ And he laughed and says, ‘That’s the first time anybody’s called it that.’”

Asked whether Neumann’s newest company, Workflow, could rival WeWork, Santora replied, “I wish him luck. He’s not at a competitive status at any point right now. He could be in the future, but who knows.”

On tech companies using WeWork: “We have 220 AI firms within our spaces around the world.”