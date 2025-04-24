Semafor World Economy Summit 2025: Views from policymakers and CEOs on global innovation

The Scene
Day two of Semafor’s World Economy Summit kicked off Thursday in Washington, DC, featuring interviews with leading policymakers and CEOs discussing how fostering global innovation can encourage economic growth.
Semafor’s journalists are in conversation with newsmakers including FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam, US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Martin Makary, and Northrop Grumman CEO Kathy Warden.
Views: Fostering Global Innovation
Ahmed Saeed Al Calily
On investing in a tumultuous market: While some are curbing investment during a period of market volatility, Mubadala “will continue to deploy,” Al Calily said. “We deploy when people are pulling away,” he added.
“The US, despite everything that you see today, is still our number one destination for investment in innovation,” he said, noting the country’s “enabling environment” and “availability of talent.”
Rep. Mike Haridopolos
On the Florida governor’s race: Haridopolos stopped short of endorsing anyone in the race, but said Rep. Byron Donalds, who is on the Financial Services Committee with him, is “a great friend. Let’s leave it at that.” The congressman said Donalds had solidified a lot of the base and had President Donald Trump’s support. Casey DeSantis, the wife of current Gov. Ron DeSantis, is “very capable,” Haridopolos said. But policy matters, he said, calling Donalds “very accurate in describing what we need to turn this economy in the right direction.”
On including digital assets in pension fund portfolios: “We need to offer certainty and stability to the new emerging crypto or blockchain market that we’re all talking about in the Financial Services Committee,” Haridopolos said. The US climate isn’t as welcoming as others, he said. “Because we’ve not offered stability, they’re going to places like UAE, Singapore, El Salvador.”
On government spending: Haridopolos said that he wanted to reduce Federal Reserve funds flowing to CFPB from 12% to 5%, projecting the reduction will save $1 billion. “CFPB is a redundant system,” he asserted. “We have plenty of oversight on banks.” The Florida Republican called the bureau “just a government entity that has kind of outlived its usefulness.”
Paul Griggs
On sustainability efforts: Despite reports that ESG efforts are subsiding, Griggs said that PwC recently found that more than 80% of companies still affirmed their sustainability commitments or were accelerating them. That wasn’t driven by compliance, Griggs said, “but rather viewing sustainability as a true value creator.” Companies “see meaningful returns on those investments when they’re putting sustainability attributes into what they do.”
On the M&A market: “The backlog is still healthy,” Griggs said, but said that activity is “pushed out” one two quarters.
“As companies have absorbed the wave of this initial change, you have executives, boards, companies that are antsy to transact,” he said. “A bit of stability will certainly help us to do so.”
On integrating AI into corporate structures: “The fuel is on the fire as it relates to AI,” Griggs said. He said PwC is working with more than half of Fortune 500 companies on the changes, citing airlines’ alterations in their crew management systems and getting helpful data to the healthcare industry. But companies are grappling with metrics. “What companies are continuing to struggle with is, how do I measure as I drop AI technologies into my product suite? How am I measuring the revenue returns?” he said.
John Santora
On WeWork capitalizing on tariff uncertainty: Santora sees the economic uncertainty triggered by President Donald Trump’s tariff plans as a chance to pad his bottom line: “With all the uncertainty around tariffs, who’s prepared to commit to a 10- or 15-year lease with $50 [million] or $100 million spend?” he said. “The world business investments are all on a pause right now until you determine what impact it’s going to have on your company, on your supply chain,” he added. WeWork’s existing clients are extending their leases, new customers are looking for short-term spaces, and Fortune 500 firms want customized offices that don’t require a high cost of capital, he said.
On the company’s 2023 bankruptcy: Exiting bankruptcy rendered WeWork debt-free, according to Santora. “There was $4 or $5 billion of debt gone during that process,” he said. Now that it’s a private company, Santora said, WeWork has “the money to invest in our portfolio and our members and we’re also investing in our people.”
On the company’s approach after the exit of former CEO Adam Neumann: “This is a real estate company. When I first had the conversation about coming over, I said to the chairman of the board, ‘You know you just bought a real estate company.’ And he laughed and says, ‘That’s the first time anybody’s called it that.’”
Asked whether Neumann’s newest company, Workflow, could rival WeWork, Santora replied, “I wish him luck. He’s not at a competitive status at any point right now. He could be in the future, but who knows.”
On tech companies using WeWork: “We have 220 AI firms within our spaces around the world.”
Kate Johnson
On the needs of artificial intelligence: Johnson said the current moment presents a “once-in-a-generation” need for network services. “The data centers of yesterday won’t serve the needs of the AI economy tomorrow,” Johnson said. “They’re not big enough, they’re not fast enough, they’re not secure enough.”
Building connections between data centers has gone more slowly than she’d hoped, however, thanks to federal and state regulations that cause permitting issues.
A federal resolution to the fragmented approval process would enable “a way to copy-paste that [and] move fast in all those local municipalities,” she said. “The force multiplier of an aligned regulatory framework is very powerful.”
On navigating unpredictable market conditions: “You can’t afford to do nothing,” Johnson said. “Waiting to figure out what happens in the market — that’s a play-not-to-lose strategy. Playing to win is taking on some risk and rearranging how you allocate your capital in order to make bets that are sensible.”
The Semafor View
Beijing is facing significant challenges to its economy, but how Chinese officials choose to navigate those risks could look quite different to other countries’ approach. Beijing wants to project influence abroad, and for global companies there is a need to balance supply chain shifts with China’s push into cutting edge technologies.