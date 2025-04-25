Semafor World Economy Summit: Views from policymakers and CEOs on AI

Bob Frenzel

Chairman, President and CEO, Xcel Energy

On tariffs: “We didn’t wake up on April 2 or November 6 and think that we weren’t gonna be in some form of trade challenges,” Frenzel said. Most of Xcel’s equipment is domestically sourced, he said, but the company still has “some international exposure.”

The “largely Chinese-dominated” battery supply chain, however, is “relatively fluid and dynamic and can relocate itself predominantly outside of China,” Frenzel said. He specifically mentioned Southeast Asia and the US as possible locations, saying domestic production would be more feasible “if we had some tariff and trade certainty.”

The solar energy supply chain has “dramatically shifted” to these regions in recent years, Frenzel noted.

On whether coal is coming back: President Donald Trump’s executive orders on energy “recognize the fact that the country needs as much electricity as we can get right now,” said Frenzel, but he doesn’t expect coal to see a big resurgence.

Xcel itself uses 40 gigawatts of coal generation, but that will be retired over the next five years, he added, as the company needs nearly 400 gigawatts of new generation. Coal “just scratches the surface… for a short period of time until we can get the supply chains for either natural gas or wind or solar or storage ramped up to meet the demand that we see on the horizon,” he said.

On wildfire litigation and risk: Frenzel said wildfire-related lawsuits raise the cost of capital for companies. “We are hyper-focused on our cost of capital,” he said, and need “to mitigate risk as an industry.” Building resilient grid infrastructure to lower the risk requires public-private partnership, he said, including involvement of federal and state governments.