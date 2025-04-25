Semafor World Economy Summit: Views from policymakers and CEOs on AI

The Scene
Day 3 of Semafor’s World Economy Summit got underway in Washington, DC Friday, featuring interviews with leading policymakers and CEOs discussing how artificial intelligence will transform businesses and empower consumers.
Semafor’s journalists are in conversation with newsmakers including Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi and Nasdaq chief Adena Friedman.
Views: AI and the Next Tech Revolution
Kumar Krishnamurthy
On Fortune 1000 companies innovating with AI: Bigger players have been acquiring AI startups “as a way of amplifying the innovation,” Krishnamurthy said. The trend makes him confident there will be more M&A: “It will break the deals winter we’ve been kind of going through to drive the change that we are looking at.”
On keeping up with AI innovation: Krishnamurthy said there can be tensions between keeping up with the pace of AI innovations while maintaining long-term corporate vision, “but they don’t need to be necessarily the paradox that we have thought about in the past,” he said.
Michael Intrator
On whether he feels vindicated about CoreWeave’s stock price being higher than its IPO price: “No, I don’t feel vindicated,” Intrator said. “We took the company public for some very specific reasons and we are bringing a new business model to the market, and the validity of that model is being debated every day.” He said the vindication will come two to five years from now “when people understand what we’re doing… and value the company as they see fit.”
On DeepSeek: “I’ve never seen an experience where there was a severe dislocation with the interpretation of the financial market and the physical underlying infrastructure” until Deep Seek emerged, Intrator said. He said the “abject panic” in the markets revealed the extent to which the Chinese startup’s AI model “rattled the foundations of technology investment.”
Bob Frenzel
On tariffs: “We didn’t wake up on April 2 or November 6 and think that we weren’t gonna be in some form of trade challenges,” Frenzel said. Most of Xcel’s equipment is domestically sourced, he said, but the company still has “some international exposure.”
The “largely Chinese-dominated” battery supply chain, however, is “relatively fluid and dynamic and can relocate itself predominantly outside of China,” Frenzel said. He specifically mentioned Southeast Asia and the US as possible locations, saying domestic production would be more feasible “if we had some tariff and trade certainty.”
The solar energy supply chain has “dramatically shifted” to these regions in recent years, Frenzel noted.
On whether coal is coming back: President Donald Trump’s executive orders on energy “recognize the fact that the country needs as much electricity as we can get right now,” said Frenzel, but he doesn’t expect coal to see a big resurgence.
Xcel itself uses 40 gigawatts of coal generation, but that will be retired over the next five years, he added, as the company needs nearly 400 gigawatts of new generation. Coal “just scratches the surface… for a short period of time until we can get the supply chains for either natural gas or wind or solar or storage ramped up to meet the demand that we see on the horizon,” he said.
On wildfire litigation and risk: Frenzel said wildfire-related lawsuits raise the cost of capital for companies. “We are hyper-focused on our cost of capital,” he said, and need “to mitigate risk as an industry.” Building resilient grid infrastructure to lower the risk requires public-private partnership, he said, including involvement of federal and state governments.
Glenn D. Fogel
On fewer travelers visiting the US: While the travel industry globally is up since 2019, the number of people visiting the US is actually down, Fogel said. Having heard from customers that they are now hesitant to visit the US, he believes the brand of the US “has been tarnished.”
On how AI affects the workforce: AI’s impact on the travel industry has been severe, said Fogel, citing data showing a “70% reduction in the number of human travel agents” between 2000 and 2021. “That’s great for shareholders, it’s great for productivity, it’s great for the bottom line. But the question is, so what are those people doing now who used to be travel agents?” Fogel said.
As generative AI continues “accelerating” efficiencies, the resulting job elimination is “going to have incredible ramifications for our society,” he said. “I’m not sure how many people really recognize how fast this is happening.”
The Semafor View
Artificial general intelligence seems imminent, with increasingly capable robots coming along for the ride, but it remains unclear how increasingly powerful computers will impact the world’s knowledge workers. The billions of dollars companies are pouring into AI have not paid off, yet.