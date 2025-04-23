Consumers may worry, but they’re still spending, Mastercard CEO says

Heightened fears of a recession and cutbacks on spending have not actually trickled down to the consumer, Mastercard CEO Michael Miebach said Wednesday.

“The consumer today is an empowered consumer that will still stick to what they want to do. They still want to make that trip,” Miebach told Semafor’s Andrew Edgecliffe-Johnson at the World Economy Summit in Washington, DC.

Consumer sentiment has slipped to its second-lowest level since 1952 after President Donald Trump’s initial “Liberation Day” tariffs announcement that targeted countries far and near, from China to Canada, at the time.

Yet these consumer-sentiment surveys were mostly “soft data,” Miebach said. Hard data, like the huge quantity of real-time spending data his company gathers, still looks strong. Living through the height of inflation and the pandemic has let people grow accustomed to adjusting to an adverse environment, Miebach added.

Retail sales increased 1.4% in March from the previous month, according to the Commerce Department, which Miebach described as “nothing out of the ordinary.”