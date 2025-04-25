Burgum defends Trump admin national monument review

US Interior Secretary Doug Burgum on Friday defended the Trump administration’s review of national monument designations, including those made by previous presidents.

“In our country we don’t have a shortage of federal land to take care of,” Burgum told Semafor’s Morgan Chalfant at the World Economy Summit in Washington, DC.

The Interior Department is considering removing at least six national monuments for energy development purposes, The Washington Post reported.

“We have Western states that are being choked because they have so much public land,” Burgum said, arguing that government overreach and the overlap between federal agencies and state agencies had led to “suboptimal” protection and use of those lands.

Burgum also said he was confident that the department’s plan to fast-track oil, gas, and mining projects would prevail in court, citing President Donald Trump’s January declaration of an energy emergency.