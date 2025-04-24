Semafor World Economy Summit: Views from policymakers and CEOs on the future of mobility

José Muñoz

President and CEO, Hyundai Motor Company

On managing crises: Muñoz said the COVID-19 pandemic ultimately helped Hyundai perform better, and taught executives not to wait before acting in moments of turmoil. “I think one of the things we’ve learned in managing a crisis … is that we need to really pay attention to the operation,” Muñoz said.

On electric vehicles: Muñoz acknowledged that the global shift to electric vehicles is taking more time than expected. But he remains confident, pointing to strong sales in China and Europe. “We still believe the future is going to be electric, except that it’s going to take a little bit longer,” Muñoz said. As to why sales remain weaker in some regions than previously expected, Muñoz said that “simply, it depends on how many models you launch in the market and, basically, the infrastructure, and how much support you get [from] different governments.”