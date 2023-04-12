Live Now: Semafor World Economy Summit

The Scene
Semafor’s first annual World Economy Summit is kicking off in Washington D.C. as some of the world’s most respected bankers, CEOs, CFOs, finance ministers, and economists discuss what’s next for the economy and financial markets during this unprecedented period of transition and uncertainty.
Speakers include Oksana Markarova, Ukraine’s Ambassador to the U.S., Lael Brainard, director of the US National Economic Council, Ambassador Katherine Tai, U.S. Trade Representative, and Mike Pyle, Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economic Affairs.
Follow live updates of the summit here and on our Semafor Twitter account.
The View From Penny Pritzker
Pritzker, the former US Secretary of Commerce under Obama, said that as a businesswoman there was "lots to worry about" in the U.S.
"Someone earlier... said the United States is in the best position in the world, and that's a little troubling given I think we've got challenges in our economy," she said, citing inflation and banking challenges.
Referring to the banking crisis, Pritzker said it was going to have "massive ripple effect as it relates to credit, credit availability and real estate particularly, I think you're going to see a big disruption there."
Pritzker said that across sectors in the U.S., "everybody's struggling." She said that inflation needs to come down, because "frankly, I don't know that the economy can afford the Fed continuing on the path it's been on. It's been a very fast change."
Pritzker also warned against severing economic ties with China saying that U.S. and China "decoupling is very scary."
"Frankly, the two largest economies need to work together," she said. "Decoupling is very scary...what is going to happen is, at some point, American business is going to look at itself and say, 'It's not worth it.' Or 'I can't afford to be active in both places I'm going to have to pick that isn't good for the world.'"
The View From Katherine Tai
Tai, the current US trade representative, argued that trade was a critical lever for the Biden administration to tilt the American economy to benefit workers.
"We're looking for new approaches to help us navigate a very challenging economic time period right now," Tai said. "And seizing the opportunity to try to set ourselves up for a more positive set of better outcomes from our trade policies working in tandem with our other economic policies."
She also said the U.S. was "affirmatively embracing the [World Trade Organization]," mentioning that the administration ratified a WTO deal on Tuesday to slash subsidies that prompt overfishing and damaged marine environments.
When asked if Americans are trusting trade more, Tai said that she has been traveling the U.S. and the world to "make the case that we are here to rebuild trust not just in trade, but that trade is here to reinforce all of the economic policies that this administration is focused on, on building out that economy from the bottom up and the middle out."
The View From CISCO's Jeetu Patel
Patel, the EVP and General Manager of Security & Collaboration at Cisco, stressed on the need for lawmakers and policymakers to understand how artificial intelligence works, saying that AI is set to become "as large as the internet if not bigger."
He called for the need for AI to be regulated, adding that policymakers would "need to really understand the nuance and the complications of how AI works."
He also called for the need of education and dialogue between the public and private sector to set policies that aren't too restrictive so that other countries overtake the U.S. in innovation.
Patel said there was a "significant downside to AI if done wrongly and a significant upside to humanity if done in the right way."
"And that'll actually depend a lot on the way the policy gets set."