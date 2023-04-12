Live Now: Semafor World Economy Summit

Pritzker, the former US Secretary of Commerce under Obama, said that as a businesswoman there was "lots to worry about" in the U.S.

"Someone earlier... said the United States is in the best position in the world, and that's a little troubling given I think we've got challenges in our economy," she said, citing inflation and banking challenges.

Referring to the banking crisis, Pritzker said it was going to have "massive ripple effect as it relates to credit, credit availability and real estate particularly, I think you're going to see a big disruption there."

Pritzker said that across sectors in the U.S., "everybody's struggling." She said that inflation needs to come down, because "frankly, I don't know that the economy can afford the Fed continuing on the path it's been on. It's been a very fast change."

Pritzker also warned against severing economic ties with China saying that U.S. and China "decoupling is very scary."

"Frankly, the two largest economies need to work together," she said. "Decoupling is very scary...what is going to happen is, at some point, American business is going to look at itself and say, 'It's not worth it.' Or 'I can't afford to be active in both places I'm going to have to pick that isn't good for the world.'"