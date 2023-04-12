Microsoft president says Wagner Group and Russian intelligence are penetrating gaming communities

Microsoft's president Brad Smith said that his company's digital threat analysis team had recently identified efforts by the Wagner group and Russian intelligence to penetrate gaming apps such as Discord — the social media platform where the recently-leaked Pentagon documents first emerged.

Speaking at Semafor's World Economy Summit, Smith said that Russians were in part, using gaming communities like Discord "as a place to get information into circulation."

Smith also called for the need for a national strategy to strengthen cyber defenses using artificial intelligence — citing the threat of influence campaigns by other foreign adversaries like China and Iran.