Elon Musk signs open letter calling for a pause on AI training

Telsa and Twitter CEO Elon Musk CEO joined Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and hundreds of other people in urging artificial intelligence labs to stop training powerful machine learning models for at least six months.

The letter, organized by the Future of Life Institute, states that in recent months, AI labs have been "locked in an out-of-control race to develop and deploy ever more powerful digital minds that no one – not even their creators – can understand, predict, or reliably control."

It calls for the training moratorium in order to come up with safety and ethics protocol for powerful AI systems.