Former Sec. Pritzker: Decoupling from China is 'very scary'

Former Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker warned against severing economic ties with China at Semafor's inaugural World Economy Summit on Wednesday, saying that "decoupling" is "very scary."

"Frankly, the two largest economies need to work together," she said. "Decoupling is very scary...what is going to happen is, at some point, American business is going to look at itself and say, 'It's not worth it.' Or 'I can't afford to be active in both places I'm going to have to pick that isn't good for the world.'"

She said that that the U.S. and China want to be in dialogue with each other and that both countries "realize this escalation is very dangerous."

"We need our governments talking to one another," she said. "We stopped doing that in the last four or five years and that's extremely dangerous."