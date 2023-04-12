noscript
Diego Mendoza
Diego Mendoza
Updated Apr 12, 2023, 11:05am EDT
businesspoliticsNorth America

White House Infrastructure Coordinator defends American airports

Mitch Landrieu
Semafor
Title icon

The News

White House advisor and infrastructure coordinator Mitch Landrieu acknowledged that American airports need to catch up to other world-class ones, but said that last year's $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act would help improve the country's airports.

"Many people in the United States when we travel overseas and you go to nice new airports and places like Singapore, Hong Kong and our airports are a little rundown," Carlyle Group CEO David Rubenstien told Landrieu at Semafor's World Economic Summit on Wednesday.

Landrieu acknowledged that a lot of the U.S. infrastructure is "old," but added that the administration has made "massive investments" in hundreds of airports "because we got to catch up."

"We've forgotten to invest in ourselves and all of our infrastructure is is old... and we're way behind. This bill is pushing us forward fast," he said, adding, "There's no reason why our airports ought to take place second fiddle to anywhere else in the world."

Title icon

Correction

This post has been updated to attribute the quote of U.S. airports being "rundown" to David Rubenstien. A previous version misattributed it to Mitch Landrieu.

AD