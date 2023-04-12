Most Indians don’t miss TikTok after ban: Infosys cofounder

Since the Trump administration, the U.S. has been toying with the idea of banning TikTok due to national security and data privacy concerns.

Following years of negotiations, federal officials in March demanded that TikTok's Chinese owners sell their stake in the social media platform –– or risk facing a nationwide ban of the app.

U.S. lawmakers are also considering multiple bills that would deal a severe blow to the app's operations in the U.S.

One bill that has received backing from the White House would give the president the power to ban tech platforms tied to foreign companies that access data on more than one million Americans.