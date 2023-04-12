Xi and Putin are 'salivating' for a Trump 2024 win: Rep. Jake Auchincloss

Massachusetts Rep. Jake Auchincloss, a Democrat who sits on the U.S. House Select Committee on China, said that China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin are both hoping that former President Donald Trump will be reinstated to the White House in the 2024 election.

"Let me be crystal clear here: Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin are salivating at the prospect of President Trump re-entering the White House in 2025," Auchincloss said at Semafor's World Economy Summit on Wednesday.

"January 6, 2021, was Xi Jinping's best day in office because when the United States degrades its own democracy on the world stage for people all over to witness, it undermines the power of our example," he said.