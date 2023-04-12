noscript
Diego Mendoza
Updated Apr 12, 2023, 5:55pm EDT
businessNorth America

Ukrainian ambassador taunts Putin's army: 'God bless Russian corruption'

Ukrainian ambassador to US
Alex Wong/Getty
Title icon

The News

Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova mocked Russian propaganda for its efforts to frame Ukraine as a failed state, saying that corruption is more prevalent in Moscow.

"We have a fraction of Russian corruption always," Markarova said at Semafor's World Economy Summit on Wednesday. "And now we see in the army supplies how incapable their army is... God bless Russian corruption of course at this stage."

Title icon

Know More

Markarova said despite concerns that corruption in Ukraine could deter economic growth, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is committed to fighting it.

The country is working to expand its electronic records keeping system and is restarting commissions with international experts who vet the process for both hiring and firing judges.

"We definitely have zero tolerance to corruption," she said. "To engage in corruption these days is treason."

