Microsoft president: Don't expect a 6-month pause on AI research

Microsoft Vice Chair and President Brad Smith said Wednesday that he doesn't believe tech companies will implement a 6-month pause on article intelligence research, after Elon Musk and other tech figures called for the hiatus.

"I don't see people pausing the research," Smith said Wednesday at Semafor's World Economic Summit. He added: "A six month pause does nothing if everything pauses, including the world of regulation. I'd rather see government move faster."

Last month, Musk joined Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, Stability AI CEO Emad Mostaque, and other researchers and academics in signing an open letter that called for the 6-month moratorium, in order to come up with safety and ethics protocol for powerful AI systems.