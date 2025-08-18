‘We should sell it, not be afraid’: Republicans double down on Trump’s megabill

Republicans know that President Donald Trump’s $4.1 trillion tax and spending cuts law isn’t as popular as they’d hoped. They have a plan to turn things around — and it starts very small.

The party’s members of Congress are largely avoiding in-person public forums like the one Rep. Mike Flood hosted in his Nebraska district earlier this month, only to go viral after constituent boos drowned out most of his remarks. Instead of risking jeers, the GOP is urging its lawmakers to tout smaller-scale interactions with constituents who benefit from the new law’s more popular proposals, like tax breaks for parents, overtime pay, and tips.

The playbook is visible on social media this summer: Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., posted a video of a foreman talking about the overtime provision. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, recorded a restaurateur praising the changes to tips. Rep. Rudy Yakym, R-Ind., shared photos of himself talking with preschool owners about the law’s benefits for child care.

It’s all designed to solve a real problem: Democrats hit the GOP hard over the party-line megabill’s treatment of health care, chiefly its setup of almost $1 trillion in Medicaid cutbacks to help pay for tax cuts and more national security spending. And the public appears to have listened; one July poll found six in 10 voters oppose the law, in part because of its cuts to social safety nets.

“Republicans may have lost the first messaging battle, but now we’re focused on winning the war,” a top GOP campaign aide told Semafor.

That includes tackling the law’s Medicaid cuts head-on. House and Senate Republicans’ campaign arms are betting that enough voters will back their reasoning if they explain it — assuming, unlike Flood, that they can get the words out.

To avoid a constituent pile-on, Republicans like Rep. Bill Huizenga of Michigan and Mike Haridopolos of Florida told Semafor they are planning telephone town halls — where they can reach more people but also unilaterally control the crowd, including by muting constituents after they ask questions.

“When people find out the truth, that what we did was added work requirements — which 80% of the American people agree with — and that we put in simple things like more frequent eligibility requirements — which people agree with — that’s good stuff,” Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., told Semafor. “We should sell it, not be afraid of it.”