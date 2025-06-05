House and Senate Democrats’ campaign arms teamed up on new internal polling that surveyed almost 20,000 voters to test how lawmakers can run on Republicans’ sprawling tax-and-spending bill in 2026.

The results: “Messages that highlight GOP plans to cut key programs like Medicare and Medicaid … are consistently the most effective,” the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee wrote in a memo shared with Semafor.

The firm that conducted the polling, Blue Rose Research, also found that only one in four voters think the bill will “help them and their families.”

The polling serves as a useful road map for how Democrats in both chambers plan to keep talking about the legislation over the next two years. Most have already seized on similar talking points even as GOP colleagues argue that changes to the programs are necessary to protect their integrity and reduce the deficit.

“Both House and Senate Republicans’ cutting health care and food assistance programs, all to

benefit the wealthy over working families is a potent negative attack,” the DCCC and DSCC wrote. “Given these findings, it is key that both House and Senate Democrats continue to implement this message as far and wide as possible.”