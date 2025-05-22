‘Nobody’s talking about it’: Republicans’ incredible shrinking deficit talk

The tax and spending megabill that House Republicans celebrated passing early Thursday is estimated to add more than $3 trillion to the country’s debt over the next 10 years.

Yet after years of railing against deficits as economically and politically toxic, Republicans are losing their appetite for the topic this time around.

Even as Treasury bond yields soared in a sign of investor queasiness about their bill’s front-loaded debt, some Republicans insist their plan would boost revenues enough that deficits eventually shrink. Only a crop of the House GOP’s biggest fiscal hawks raised deficit worries before the all-night session where their leaders muscled the bill through — and all but three swallowed their fears to vote “yes.”

Republicans have an impressive statistic to help distract from their deficit denial: President Donald Trump’s economic team argues that cutting taxes for manufacturers, tipped workers, car owners, retirees, high-tax-state residents, and others who benefit from their bill will bump the GDP by as much as 3.5 percent over the next decade.

The truth, however, is that some of the House’s cuts to Medicaid and energy projects may not survive the Senate. And broadly speaking, the GOP’s anti-debt orthodoxy lost ground in Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” to his brand of economic populism.

“Isn’t it amazing that the reality hasn’t broken through the rhetoric yet?” Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Semafor. “Nobody’s talking about it.”

Before Trump finished helping to push the House bill to passage, some conservatives were prepared to talk about its high cost. Members of the House Freedom Caucus raised concerns over spiking bond yields that signal low investor confidence in US debt during their Wednesday huddle with Trump at the White House, said Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo.

“I don’t know that this bill is going to be, or [is] even capable of being, the fix to what’s going on with the bond market,” Burlison said. “The Senate may have an opportunity to make some new movement there.”

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., another Freedom Caucus holdout, told Semafor after midnight on Wednesday that “I’m not surprised nobody in this town doesn’t talk about [the deficit] more. Everybody just ignores it.”

Hours later, Burlison and Burchett voted for the megabill they previously resisted.

On Tuesday, when Trump came to the Capitol to lobby Republicans on the tax and spending package, multiple lawmakers said the president did not talk about deficits at all. Instead, he underscored the importance that they raise the debt ceiling so the US can borrow more money.

That didn’t work for Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, who voted no.

“Back home, people know that they want less spending,’” said Davidson. “They’re paying attention to the bond market, the downgrade of our credit. They know deficits do matter.”

Only one other House Republican opposed the bill: Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky. A longtime foil of the president who frequently wears a self-made debt-clock lapel pin, Massie delivered scathing floor remarks shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday and compared passing the bill to being on the Titanic, “putting coal in the boiler, and setting a course for the iceberg.”

“Congress can do funny math — fantasy math, if it wants — but bond investors don’t. And this week, they sent us a message,” Massie said to applause from Democrats.