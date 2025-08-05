Republican leaders said they wanted to send their members home to sell constituents on their megabill — and selling they are.

Rep. Lisa McClain, who chairs the House Republican conference, is visiting manufacturers in the New Jersey and Pennsylvania swing districts of Reps. Tom Kean, Rob Bresnahan, and Ryan Mackenzie this week. Members with redder bases are organizing in-person town halls — including Rep. Mike Flood of Nebraska, who held one Monday night.

“I’m sure that will be very spirited,” Flood joked to Semafor beforehand.

Democrats, meanwhile, are going on the offensive: Rep. Mark Pocan held a town hall in a GOP-controlled Wisconsin district last week, while Rep. Yassamin Ansari wrapped a four-district tour of Arizona. Sen. Mark Kelly is participating in another Arizona event today, and Rep. Gabe Vasquez will hold a roundtable in New Mexico Wednesday.