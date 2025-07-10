Democrats look to Republicans for help undoing Medicaid cuts in Trump’s megabill

Congressional Democrats are already plotting how to reverse Republicans’ just-passed Medicaid cuts if they take the House or Senate majorities in 2026.

And they’re notably confident that they’ll get the GOP votes they need to do it.

That’s in part because of the legislative cliffs that Republicans set up in the mammoth tax-and-spending bill that President Donald Trump signed earlier this month. The law tees up new work requirements for Medicaid for 2027 and restrictions on states’ federal money for Medicaid for 2028.

Those looming cuts are already hitting some hospitals: One Nebraska medical center recently announced plans to close, in part because of Trump’s new law. Enter Democrats, who see Trump’s Medicaid slashing as their ticket to success in the midterms.

If they can return to power, they see Republicans as willing to work with them on undoing the cuts. After all, past Congresses have retroactively delayed unpopular provisions like the “Cadillac tax” on high-cost health care accounts, including by passing the “doc fix” which prevented cuts to providers’ Medicare reimbursements.

“There’s a very realistic prospect that the votes to cut Medicaid will prove to be some of the least popular votes in congressional history, and that it might be actually quite easy to effectuate the repeal, once people see and understand what these crazy people did,” Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I. told Semafor, adding in a joking faux-Republican voice: “‘Get me out of here! Get me out of here!‘”

Several Senate Democrats agreed with Whitehouse in interviews this week. They have an even more recent example of Republican unraveling to point to: In Trump’s new law, his party undid huge portions of the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act’s clean energy subsidies.

Importantly, Democrats will need to win back at least one chamber of Congress next year to have a chance at avoiding the Medicaid cuts, after warning for months about the negative impacts. Republicans are unlikely to ever endorse rolling back work requirements, but cuts to the provider tax and state directed payments — both used to finance Medicaid treatment — could then be in play.

In an interview Thursday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told Semafor that “if God willing we get back in power and we get back the House, we’re going to undo the damage” from Republicans’ bill.

Some Republicans are already indicating they’re open to an intervention. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., has said repeatedly he hopes to ensure “there are no Medicaid cuts that take effect.”

In the interim, he said, his state should be spared from cuts over the next five years by a rural hospital fund and delays to other cuts.

Other GOP lawmakers said they could be open to at least postponing them if states found their situations untenable.

“There will probably be a legitimate effort to get them delayed,” said Sen. Jim Justice, R-W.Va., who added that he still preferred the less aggressive Medicaid cuts that House Republicans initially sought. “I say we wait and see what the economy does.”

“If we don’t really kick in [economically] and go crazy … the states will look at that and say, ‘Boy, that’s going to be a big load,’” Justice said.

Still, “it’s way too early to tell” how the GOP approaches the cuts in the future, said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va. She doubted Republicans would pare back what they voted for, at least in the short term.

“If the hole’s too big or if the changes are too drastic, I could see us elongating the timelines,” she said.