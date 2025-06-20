Republicans learn to live with Trump’s limbo economy

As President Donald Trump’s tariffs and his tax-and-spending bill change by the hour, his party is getting accustomed to a new reality: No one knows what’s going on with the economy.

Record-high uncertainty stemming from his administration’s on-again-off-again trade talks and unpredictable tariff strategy has deterred the Federal Reserve from cutting interest rates and made it harder for businesses to plan around imports and borrowing costs. Those same businesses have had to simultaneously struggle with negotiations over Republicans’ megabill that are full of optimism — but short on clarity.

The Business Roundtable said Wednesday that both trade and tax murkiness caused CEOs’ economic outlook to decline again in the second quarter. Weakening retail sales and drooping housing starts are also indicators of possible trouble ahead.

Yet other US economic data has remained strong, with a labor market that appears resilient, inflation that’s tempered, and consumer sentiment that seems on the rise.

Trump’s advisers tout that economic data as proof that their critics are wrong. They say import prices — which the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Tuesday did not change in May — would have increased if Trump’s tariffs were as destructive as Democrats predicted.

“It was like the world was ending. I mean, it was sincere insanity,” Joe LaVorgna, counselor to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, told Semafor of the opposing party’s warnings as Trump imposed his levies.

But LaVorgna, the former chief economist of Trump’s National Economic Council, also acknowledged that the administration’s trade strategy still could create risks: “Look, maybe at some point there’ll be something, somewhere. Even a broken clock is right twice a day. But the fact is this — that the numbers continue to surprise to the downside.”

The Jell-O quality of the US economy this year may simply be due to the famously unpredictable president. Hours after Bessent told lawmakers last week that an extended pause on country-specific tariffs could happen for countries “negotiating in good faith,” Trump said he’d consider reimposing unilateral tariffs next month.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said this week that the central bank is “beginning to see some effects” of the tariffs, and it does “expect to see more of them over the coming months.”

Regardless of what’s keeping indicators in purgatory, business-friendly Republicans have two ways of dealing with it: eliminating the uncertainty that’s within their control — which means passing a tax bill — and getting accustomed to the rest.

“The real test of whether we’re in a non-inflationary posture with respect to trade uncertainty will occur in the second half of this year,” Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., told Semafor.

He added that he recently asked a business weighing whether to invest in North Carolina what it wants to see “before you make the ultimate decision.” Their answer, he recalled: “‘The tax bill and trade.’”

He’s pushing for changes to the megabill that would give businesses more time to adapt — namely, a longer phaseout of clean-energy tax credits. And he’s joining Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, in urging the White House to announce more trade deals as soon as possible.

“That would be great to settle down the uncertainty,” Tillis said.

Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., also invoked the U-word: “That’s the biggest enemy of businesses, is having uncertainty … The sooner they know what the tax policy is going to be, [the better].”

LaVorgna, too, underscored the importance of passing the tax legislation: “The numbers right now have been spectacularly good, and I’m hopeful they’ll continue, but you need the bill.”