How Trump’s relationship with private markets got so complicated

Private market heavyweights helped get Donald Trump elected. Now they’re hitting the limits of their buying power.

Firms like Blackstone and KKR spent the first year of the president’s second term racking up regulatory wins from his administration. The Internal Revenue Service backed off audits of partnerships, while the White House ordered agencies to open up retirement plans to private equity and credit. Some industry heavyweights, like Cerberus Capital’s Steve Feinberg, landed top Trump advisory jobs.

Private firms kept bankrolling Trump after he returned to office, too: Megadonors like Blackstone’s Stephen Schwarzman and IJS Investments’ Konstantin Sokolov have agreed to foot the bill for Trump’s ballroom and pad his super PAC. But as Blue Owl’s stumble rattles the industry, its standing in Washington is also getting shakier.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently said he wanted to keep certain private assets out of retirement plans, saying last month that officials want to ensure “individual investors will not become the [industry’s] dumping ground.” Those reservations are one reason why the Labor Department has yet to propose its long-planned rule on incorporating alternative assets into retirement plans, half a dozen people familiar with its drafting told Semafor.

In addition, the White House is lobbying for legislation that would box institutional investors out of the housing market. Shares of asset manager Blackstone, a top institutional investor in the sector, tumbled after Trump announced the push — which traditionally free-market GOP lawmakers have raised repeated questions about. One House Republican labeled it “ridiculous.”

Companies are struggling to parse the administration’s mixed messaging, especially as Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Paul Atkins doubles down on expanding investor access to private markets and the Pentagon headhunts for bankers. The industry’s free-market fans have long blanched at the administration’s friendliness toward economic populism, and now they don’t know what to make of the relationship.

One lobbyist told Semafor that the industry “is supportive of some of the administration’s policies” but “experiencing whiplash” on other fronts: “There is a bit of cognitive dissonance that seems to be at play.”

Another lobbyist said that “there are some elements of the administration’s financial and investment policies that seem to be unintentionally in conflict.”

Wall Street ally Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., summed up the shift to Semafor by observing that BlackRock’s Larry Fink introduced Trump at the event where the president unveiled his call to block institutional investors from housing. Fink’s firm, which has made recent forays into private markets, invests heavily in real estate.

“It was remarkable,” Tillis said, since BlackRock is “in that space. … Strange day.”