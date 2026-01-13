Trump’s economic pivot becomes a battle against his own party

President Donald Trump is turning to the US economy as the midterm campaign season gets closer — except he hasn’t bothered to bring along the Republican lawmakers whose help he needs.

After weeks of focus on foreign policy, Trump’s spent the last several days launching a series of populist proposals that amount to a frontal attack on corporate America as the White House pushes to retain voters’ trust on the economy. He’s proposed stopping institutional investors from buying single-family homes; capping credit card interest rates at 10%; and forcing competition to lower credit card swipe fees.

Trump’s Federal Housing Finance Agency moved to buy $200 billion in mortgage bonds in an effort to lower borrowing costs. His Justice Department opened a perjury investigation into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell after the central banker refused to slash interest rates.

But many in the House and Senate GOP, whose support he needs to make good on many of those plans, aren’t sold on Trump’s ideas. It risks leaving Trump with little but messaging to show for his push and less political capital with an increasingly fractious Republican Congress.

“Congress has been in a mode of, ‘Sit back and cheer Trump on,’” said Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., but now “we’re at the point where it’s like, ‘Well, actually, if you want these things done, Congress is going to actually have to legislate.’”

Hawley, in fact, is the rare Republican who’s backed the credit card and housing proposals — and wants Trump to go even further on the latter by allowing Americans to tap their 401(k)s for down payments.

Other GOP lawmakers on both sides of the Capitol said they were “blindsided” by the credit card and housing ideas, which will require legislation to enact, and have heard little since about any White House plan to get them across the finish line.

There’s also an open Republican rebellion against Trump’s Powell investigation, which could easily hold up his push to confirm a new Fed chair.

GOP leaders, who were otherwise moving to rapidly roll back regulations on its now-agitated allies in the private sector, would much rather talk about the tax cuts they’ve already enacted.

In quick succession Tuesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune panned the idea of capping credit card interest. Johnson called it something Trump “had probably not thought through.” He and Thune both repeated Wall Street’s argument that capping rates could restrict access to credit.

The rate cap “is ridiculous, as is the housing thing,” one congressional Republican told Semafor. And “there’s so much of it, it just gets kind of lost.”

“So, whatever, we keep our heads down. We keep marching forward. We got banking legislation, we got housing legislation that is real,” the Republican added. “Let him say whatever he wants.”

Another GOP lawmaker told Semafor that the flurry of proposals from Trump is a recognition that his advisers’ push to focus on affordability is breaking through his focus on foreign policy. But their approach has been too scattershot to catch on in an organized way on Capitol Hill and needs to be refined, the second Republican said.

“President Trump was given a resounding mandate by the American people to smash Washington, DC’s obsession with consensus orthodoxy that has let Americans down,” White House spokesperson Kush Desai said.

“The Trump administration is turning the page on Joe Biden’s economic disaster by implementing traditional free market policies that do work — like deregulation and tax cuts — while rectifying the America Last policies that have Americans behind.”