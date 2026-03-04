Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Washington, DC newsletter icon
From Semafor Washington, DC
In your inbox, weekday mornings
Sign up

Wall Street bristles over Senate housing proposal

Mar 4, 2026, 5:08am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Tim Scott and Elizabeth Warren
Kylie Cooper/Reuters

Wall Street is pushing back on a new Senate proposal that would deliver on Trump’s promise to box institutional investors out of housing.

Firms are particularly concerned about a requirement that institutional investors sell any rental homes they build to individuals within seven years, people familiar with the talks told Semafor.

The broader effort “is just dumb,” private-equity ally Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., said. “Let the market do what the market does.”

Senate Banking Chair Tim Scott said he doesn’t “have a dog in the fight” beyond making the language “as impactful as necessary to pass” lawmakers’ other housing priorities, noting Trump is “going to sign legislation he supports.”

But House Financial Services Chair French Hill signaled the lower chamber may be more sympathetic to industry: “It’s all about the definition,” Hill said. “We really just need to wait and see how that passes muster.”

Eleanor Mueller
AD