Skeptical Republicans willing to bite on Trump’s housing proposal

Feb 12, 2026, 5:10am EST
Scott Bessent
Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Free-market Republicans are wary of Trump’s proposal to stop institutional investors from buying single-family homes — but they’re signaling they’ll play ball if it means the president signs their own housing legislation.

“Chances are, if that’s what it takes to get the other [housing] provisions, we’ll probably find a path for something” this year, one GOP member of Congress said after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent privately pitched senators on the policy Wednesday.

“If I can get [other housing] provisions — that’s the trade-off I need to get this done — then maybe it’s worth it.”

Unresolved details include how to define single-family homes and institutional investors: “It could stay at [owning] 100 [homes]; it could go to 500; it could go to 1,000,” the member said.

Lawmakers are currently weighing how to merge overlapping House and Senate proposals after the lower chamber passed its measure overwhelmingly this week.

Eleanor Mueller and Burgess Everett
