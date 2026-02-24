Exclusive / Trump administration weighs new retirement savings plan

The Trump administration is exploring its options to create a retirement savings plan for workers who don’t have an employer-provided one without going through Congress, people familiar with the talks told Semafor.

President Donald Trump is considering mentioning the concept in his State of the Union address, the people said; that mention would come as officials center their affordability pitch on the kids’ savings plan known as Trump Accounts. It would also follow an order Trump signed last year on retirement savings plans.

One option: resurrecting former President Barack Obama’s MyRA program, which Trump shuttered in 2017, citing high costs. Obama announced that plan, which eventually drew 30,000 participants, during his 2014 State of the Union.

Officials could integrate a new iteration with the so-called Saver’s Match, the federal government’s matching contribution to certain retirement savings plans beginning in 2027.