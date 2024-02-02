How Iran used its ties to a top global NGO

Tehran, in 2014 through 2015, was managing a range of complex details in the nuclear negotiations with the global powers through the P5+1. Just one dispute could kill an overall agreement. And in a number of cases, Zarif and his team turned towards Crisis Group, and Ali Vaez, in particular, to help navigate the landmines. Vaez was and remains Crisis Group’s Iran Project Director. He did not respond to requests for comment.

AD

Only in his early 30s at the time, Vaez was seemingly an unlikely partner for the Islamic Republic. Born in Iran, he was a student activist during his college years and took part in mass protests against the regime in 1999. He eventually left for Europe, and then the U.S., to advance his studies and professional life. He hasn’t been able to return to Iran since 2014 due to security concerns, according to Crisis Group.

Among the goals he’s committed to advance, according to his writings: Preventing a conflict between his native and adopted homes. “A U.S. or Israeli military intervention to stop Iran’s dash toward nuclear weapons could also make the regime more determined to acquire them, further securitize and militarize Iran’s domestic space, and destabilize the region as a wounded government strikes back,” Vaez wrote last year in a long first-person account in Foreign Affairs about his experiences with Iran.

And he’d developed a close relationship with Robert Malley, Crisis Group’s former Middle East point man and future president, who’d taken a senior position in the Obama administration’s National Security Council in 2014. Vaez could serve as a backchannel to Malley and the White House.

One issue that troubled Zarif and his Foreign Ministry in 2014, in particular, was the issue of “breakout,” or the time Iran needed to amass enough nuclear material to produce one atomic bomb. American negotiators, and many outside nuclear experts, argued there had to be a clear metric through which to gauge the value of a final nuclear deal. And they ultimately settled on a one-year breakout time, which included significant limitations on the amount of nuclear material Tehran could stockpile and the numbers of centrifuges Iran could deploy.

Zarif and his negotiating team were initially dead set against it. “Breakout is a hysteria, is a hype,” the foreign minister told Charlie Rose in an interview taped during the negotiations. “I don’t think anyone should accept breakout.”

Vaez wrote to Zarif and two other top Iranian Foreign Ministry officials in October 2014 that he’d work with the diplomats to counter the inclusion of the breakout concept in any final nuclear deal. In a long email viewed by Semafor, Vaez stressed that it was Crisis Group’s mission to find a “middle ground” and that its credibility stemmed from all sides seeing it as a neutral party. But he added: “As an Iranian, I considered it my national and patriotic duty to offer His Excellency help to publicly oppose the breakout time concept, and to help your team prepare a report on the practical needs of Iran.”

Vaez challenged the breakout idea in a string of opinion pieces and public presentations throughout that year and into 2015, including debating a top American nuclear expert on its merits. In a March 2015 post on Crisis Group’s website, he wrote: “five common misperceptions make breakout time a misleading gauge of the potential threat.”

Crisis Group’s May 2014 Rubik’s Cube report, which Zarif cited, argued that “the resulting imprecision pushes all parties to adopt worst-case scenarios, rendering breakout estimates unrealistic as a basis for a durable agreement and policy.” Crisis Group says all its reports reflect the view of the organization and not of any single staffer.

David Albright, a nuclear scientist and former United Nations weapons inspector, said he was often surprised by the positions Vaez and Crisis Group took during discussions the Obama administration had with outside experts, which he said tracked closely with Tehran’s. The issue of breakout was perhaps the most important as it was fundamental to the overall deal. “I just knew that people like Vaez were, in a sense, just causing trouble for things that had been settled in the U.S.’s mind,” Albright said. “What the Iranians were looking for was quite clear: They wanted to have no criteria.”

Jobson, the Crisis Group’s spokesperson, said the organization never worked to advance Iran’s position but sought to serve as a “middle ground” to bring together the differing positions of the P5+1 countries. “Though we take the views of all parties to conflict seriously, we do not simply adopt them as our own,” she said.

In the end, the breakout concept was included in the final nuclear deal, with Iran agreeing to limitations that kept it a year away from having enough fissile material for one bomb. Crisis Group acknowledged that it initially opposed the metric as an “artificial concept” and believed Tehran covertly building a bomb was a far greater threat. But Jobson said that once it was clear the concept would be adopted, “we offered parameters to extend it beyond a year.”

Zarif and his diplomats saw Crisis Group as useful in another way.

The Tehran-based Institute for Political and International Studies (IPIS), the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s in-house think tank, was a world-wide pariah after it staged the International Conference to Review the Global Vision of the Holocaust in December 2006. More than 50 European and American research institutions, including Crisis Group, ended their affiliations or engagements with IPIS, saying in a statement in early 2007: “Through its complicity with the deniers of the absolute evil that was the Holocaust, IPIS has now forfeited its status as an acceptable partner.”

But after Zarif became foreign minister in 2013, he sought to rebuild IPIS’s international position and brand, reappointing Mostafa Zahrani as the think tank’s director general, and promoting nuclear diplomacy. Zahrani was educated in Texas and close to Iran’s top diplomat, serving alongside him in New York when Zarif served as Tehran’s ambassador to the UN in the early 2000s. More than a dozen European, Asian and Mideast institutions — including Crisis Group, the Polish Institute of International Affairs, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute and the now-defunct EastWest Institute — formally reengaged with IPIS soon after.

The Munich Security Conference staged a Core Group meeting with IPIS in October 2015 in Tehran; among those on the guest list, according to an invitation list seen by Semafor, were a number of top European business executives, as well as Major General Qasem Soleimani, an Iranian paramilitary leader designated by the U.S. as an international terrorist. The Trump administration assassinated the general in January 2020.

As part of this remake, Zahrani and IPIS sponsored an international conference, called the World Against Violence and Extremism, or WAVE, in which they invited foreign academics and diplomats to ostensibly discuss conflict resolution. Crisis Group’s then-President Jean-Marie Guéhenno, a former UN Under Secretary General for Peacekeeping Operations, was among a group of think tanks heads and former European diplomats who attended the inaugural — and only — two-day WAVE conference in December 2014 in Tehran. The foreign ministers of Syria, Nicaragua and Iraq also attended, according to Iranian state media, as well as the U.K.’s former Foreign Secretary Jack Straw and one-time French Prime Minister Dominique de Villepin.

“As the head of IPIS, removing sanctions was very important to me,” Zahrani wrote in one text reviewed by Semafor. “I insisted on [the WAVE] conference, so the sanctions are removed from IPIS.” It’s unclear which sanctions Zahrani is referencing, as the U.S. never formally blacklisted IPIS. The U.S. Treasury sanctioned a separate Iranian think tank, New Horizon Organization, in 2019 for allegedly helping Iran’s elite military unit, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, stage conferences “to recruit and collect intelligence from attendees.”

In April 2016, Guéhenno signed a formal research-cooperation agreement with IPIS through a memorandum of understanding. Swedish, Polish, Jordanian, Chinese and Pakistani institutions forged similar agreements with IPIS.

But a half-dozen U.S. think tank leaders in Washington told Semafor that their institutions were wary of any partnerships with foreign governments, given that they might limit their ability to write freely about those countries. And they said IPIS, with its history of promoting Holocaust denialism for Tehran’s authoritarian regime, was particularly troublesome.

“If Iran were a Western democracy, this MOU would be understandable, although likely not necessary,” said David Albright, the former UN weapons inspector, who now serves as president of the Institute for Science and International Security. “This MOU leaves Crisis Group vulnerable to exploitation and creates a pathway of disinformation into U.S. and European decision making and advisory channels.”

Crisis Group says its mission often requires it to deal with regimes that others may consider odious. “We endeavor to talk to all sides and in doing so to build on our role as a trusted source of field-centered information, fresh perspectives and advice for conflict parties and external actors,” it notes on its website.

Jobson declined to say whether Crisis Group’s MOU with IPIS remains in place but stressed that no funding from Tehran has been involved. The original agreement states that it can be automatically renewed for four years at a time. “Generally, our MOUs are intended to protect the security of our staff in conflict zones or in countries that engage in arbitrary arrests and detentions,” she said.

Jobson added: “Potentially sensitive MOUs and other agreements involving funding from governments are reviewed by in-house and outside counsel to ensure that they are compliant with U.S. law.”