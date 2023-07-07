FBI investigates Biden Iran envoy over classified information

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating Rob Malley, who until recently served as President Biden’s special envoy for Iran, over the handling of classified information, according to a source briefed on the matter within the State Department.

Malley confirmed last week that he had been placed on unpaid leave earlier this year and had his security clearance suspended.

The White House referred questions to the State Department, which declined to comment but pointed Semafor to its statement from last week confirming that Malley was on leave and that Abram Paley would serve as acting special envoy for Iran.

The FBI declined to comment. Malley did not respond to a request for comment before publication.