House deepens investigation of Iran policy

The Republican-controlled House Oversight Committee is preparing to subpoena State Department documents and to call as a witness the Biden administration’s suspended special envoy to Iran, Robert Malley, as part of a broad review of U.S. policy towards Tehran.

The Committee, senior aides told Semafor, believes the administration has stonewalled repeated efforts by Congress to learn why U.S. Diplomatic Security pulled Malley’s security clearance last April, two months before he was placed on unpaid leave. U.S. officials have since told Semafor that the FBI is investigating Malley for the alleged mishandling of classified information.

Concerns about the Biden administration’s Iran policy have grown in the wake of this month’s terrorist attack on Israel by the militant Palestinian group Hamas, which is armed and funded by Iran, these aides said.

AD

“What is the truth of the matter, and that’s what we’re trying to understand,” a senior aide said of Malley’s departure and his role in shaping overall Iran policy. “The Committee has a few different levers through which to provide these pressure points.”

The Committee is also seeking clarity on the security clearance provided in 2021 to Ariane Tabatabai, a Pentagon official whom the Biden administration initially brought in to serve on Malley’s nuclear negotiating team with Iran. A report last month by Semafor documented Tabatabai’s participation in an Iranian government-backed program, called the Iran Experts Initiative, which Tehran used to try to promote its views on the nuclear negotiations in Western capitals beginning in 2014. The story was based on a large cache of Iranian Foreign Ministry documents obtained by the Persian-language channel, Iran International.

Oversight Committee aides said they could also subpoena Tabatabai as part of their investigation, which was announced last Wednesday in a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

AD

Malley and Tabatabai didn’t respond to inquiries about the committee’s plans.