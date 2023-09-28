Pentagon probes official after Iran report

The Pentagon has launched an investigation into a top-secret security clearance approved for a U.S. defense official who took part in an Iranian government-backed initiative, beginning a decade ago, which sought to promote Tehran’s positions on national security issues in the U.S. and other Western countries.

Semafor and Iran International published articles on Tuesday about this project, called the Iran Experts Initiative, based on access to hundreds of leaked internal Iranian Foreign Ministry documents. Among the participants in the IEI, according to the correspondence, was Ariane Tabatabai, an Iranian-American academic who currently serves in the Pentagon as chief of staff for Christopher Maier, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Low-Intensity Conflict.

Maier appeared Thursday before a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing and announced the probe into Tabatabai. “We are actively looking into whether all law and policy was properly followed in granting my chief of staff top secret special compartmented information,” he said in response to questioning from Republican lawmakers.