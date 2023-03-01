Semafor launches ‘China and Global Business’ platform

As geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China escalate, the space for conversation and cooperation on global issues is narrowing. Semafor’s ambitious new initiative “China and Global Business” will create a new platform — events in Beijing and New York, and coverage across our digital channels — for global business leaders seeking a way forward amid growing calls in the U.S. for economic “decoupling” from China, and China’s parallel pursuit of economic “self-reliance.”

On the agenda: how can the world’s two largest economies rebuild trust? How do companies and CEOs from the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Europe, and Latin America, caught in the middle of this Great Power rivalry, navigate this complex world order? And as trans-Pacific business ties fray, where are the new corridors of growth and opportunity? And in a world of, at best, intense and sometimes bitter competition, where are the opportunities for cooperation on issues like climate change?