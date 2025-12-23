The 2025 tech predictions that came true, and ones that surprised us

There are three major developments from the last year that we didn’t see coming — but in our defense, the market didn’t either.

Cheap Chinese models: January’s launch of DeepSeek shaved nearly $600 billion off Nvidia’s market cap in the largest one-day loss for any company on Wall Street. The shock has passed, but the questions on AI investments and whether small models can match large, expensive ones remain. Still, there were signs in 2024 for those willing to look: Researchers saw this coming, as did at least one investor.

And to our own credit — if you’ll allow us — once the DeepSeek moment happened, we got it right. While other journalists were saying the business model and billions invested would be “vaporized” and that DeepSeek represented an “extinction-level event” for venture capitalists, we called the freakout hyperbolic and said DeepSeek’s success wouldn’t stop massive AI spending.

AI-powered coding tools: In hindsight, it is obvious that workloads of the people making AI would be the first to reap the benefits of AI. But that wasn’t what people, including us, were talking about in 2024. Venture capitalists predicted insurance, health care, and manufacturing would be the hottest use cases of the year. Those are on deck, but the technology is still developing, while the hype of vibe coding is already a thing of the past.

Circular funding: Venture capitalists last year were predicting increased investments and valuations for AI giants, but they didn’t specifically forecast what would become the biggest story in the second half of 2025: the circular funding propping up the industry and stoking bubble fears. Looking back at last year’s predictions, we’ve been talking about an AI bubble since long before it really made sense, with the circular financing of late finally giving real weight to that argument. As we’ve written, there may be various bubbles that pop and reform, or there may be a crash, but the advances that come out of any downturn will still lead to long-term economic growth — as they did in the dot-com era.