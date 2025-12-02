View / What goes around, comes around in AI investments

Liz’s view
Who captures the value in AI? I increasingly think it’s unlikely to be the creators of the models themselves: Gemini and ChatGPT are currently trading the lead back and forth — Sam Altman, recently lapped, has declared a “code red” — but with enough time, power, and talent, they’ll mostly converge.
It’s more likely to be those upstream (the “picks and shovels” purveyors producing GPUs) and downstream (application makers and corporate customers that can replace workers with AI) of those models. LLMs will be to the AI age what electrons were to the electricity age — critical but mostly fungible, and useless without sockets and things to plug into them. The value lives mostly on the outside of the socket; electric-utility CEOs are not, by and large, billionaires.
In that light, OpenAI’s bizarro-world investment in Thrive — normally venture firms give money to startups, not the other way around — looks like a classic diversification play. OpenAI is worth $500 billion today. But if AI fortunes lie upstream and downstream of it, then it makes sense to put a few chips, so to speak, in those places.
That’s the bearish-on-LLMs case, but the bull case gets you to the same place. If ChatGPT is eventually smarter than human venture capitalists, the VCs will ask ChatGPT what companies to invest in. And now the people who built ChatGPT can own a piece of every company it recommends. It’s a more circuitous monetization route than converting its 800 million weekly users into paying subscribers, but a fun one. Why not tack on an activist hedge fund?
In this article:
Room for Disagreement
My colleague Reed Albergotti has a different take on the rivalry between OpenAI and Google. Picks and shovels are great businesses, and there are a bunch of good ones in the AI stack today. But the really big plays are the ones that touch consumers.
OpenAI isn’t selling an AI model. It’s selling consumer and enterprise services. Google isn’t OpenAI’s biggest competitor because of pre-training techniques (although that matters today). It’s a threat because it has a massive install base of users for its AI products. The underlying AI models are essential, but the value is created in how they are integrated and implemented in products.
Notable
- In September, cloud startup CoreWeave announced a $14.2 billion agreement to supply AI cloud-computing capacity to Meta through at least 2031.